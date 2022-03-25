Stephen Curry Is Cheering on Duke at the NCAA Tournament
Duke and Texas Tech are facing off in the Sweet 16 Thursday night at Oracle Arena and there's a famous face in attendance. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is in the crowd and is apparently cheering on Duke.
Curry grew up in Charlotte and went to Davidson. His dad, Dell, went to Virginia Tech, so there's no tie there. His brother Seth did transfer to Duke after spending his freshman year at Liberty. But that seems to be Steph's only tie to the program.
Learning that Curry is a fan of Duke might be a downer for some of his fans.
Texas Tech led Duke 33-29 at the half.