Stephen Curry Didn't Forget That Thing Kendrick Perkins and Domonique Foxworth Said About Him
When Stephen Curry signed a four-year, $215 million extension with the Golden State Warriors last year, it dictated a content cycle that included debating how many championships the best shooter in basketball would win over the next four years, because of course it did. During a discussion on Get Up, both Kendrick Perkins and Domonique Foxworth shared their confident view that there would be zero. Last night, Curry won his fourth title and should have a decent chance to pick up another over the next three years. Which allowed him to acknowledge that, yeah, he saw what Perkins and Foxworth said and probably didn't love it.
To the victors go the spoils. Technically, getting the last laugh over whichever media members doubted you is a spoil. An important one for a lot of guys.
Foxworth is taking it with his usual good humor.
Perkins is just saying really kind things about Curry and his status.
Just some good, clean fun. Takers gave takes and the players played. No one got hurt. Rinse and repeat. Back to the content mines.