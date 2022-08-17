Stephen A. Smith Calls Steve Cohen the Closest Thing to George Steinbrenner While Slamming the Yankees
Stephen A. Smith went off on a rant about the New York Yankees on First Take on Wednesday. It was the kind of vitriol usually reserved for the New York Knicks or Dallas Cowboys. That is to say... baseball is no longer a dying sport! Huzzah! Here's Stephen A. explaining that he's taken the D train many times and comparing Steve Cohen to George Steinbrenner.
The funny thing about complaining that the Yankees aren't spending like the Mets is that they are. If Aaron Judge had accepted an eight-year, $230 million deal during the offseason the Yankees would probably have the highest payroll in baseball this season. As it stands they're third and only $10 million behind the Mets. It's hard to criticize the spending of one of the three baseball teams with a quarter-billion in payroll with a straight face, but that's what makes SAS so good at his job.
The important thing is that First Take is talking about baseball. And shaming the Yankees for struggling. Now if they would just discuss have a heated debate about whether the Dodgers are the best team ever we'd really be cooking.