Stephen A. Smith Proclaims He'd Throw Straight Heat If He Ever Threw Out a First Pitch
By Liam McKeone
Victor Wembanyama's first pitch last night at Yankee Stadium went okay, all things considered. He was just a bit outside (sports blogs are obligated to make this joke at every opportunity) but got some juice on it and the pictures of him holding a baseball make it a wonder that he even managed to throw the thing 60-feet. It looked like a clementine in his hand and speaking from experience it is hard to throw something that small very hard with any control. A story for another day, though.
With the NBA Draft rapidly approaching Wembanyama is the favorite talking point of every studio show and First Take spent some time discussing his baseball abilities. This eventually led to Stephen A. Smith proclaiming that he wants to throw out a first pitch, and if he did, he'd throw a strike. He also said he wants to sign "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" at Wrigley Field, which feels less likely to happen.
It's all fun and games sitting at a desk in the Seaport District but things are a lot different out there on the mound. Sweaty hands, pounding heart, thousands of eyes on him. It's hard to get a little mustard on it, much less find the strike zone.
Call him out, Yankees! Make it happen!