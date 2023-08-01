Stephen A. Smith Dons WWE Belt to Spar With Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on 'First Take'
By Liam McKeone
Tuesday was WWE day on First Take as a few personalities joined the show to help promote SummerSlam, which is set to take place this Saturday on August 5. Stephen A. Smith is as close to a WWE personality as any ESPN employee so it comes as no surprise that he was in his element while hosting Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.
Smith slung a championship belt over his shoulder and engaged in a war of words with the WWE pair in the way only he can. Included are plenty of opportunities for Heyman and Reigns to do their own WWE thing.
No one in sports media is better suited for such a clip than Smith. Here's the full thing if you are interested:
A Stephen A. Smith appearance at SummerSlam, maybe? We can only hope.