Stephen A. Smith Would Not Want Will Smith to Play Him in a Movie After The Slap
Stephen A. Smith appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God on Thursday night. Charlamagne asked Stephen A. who he would want to play him in a movie about his life, leading Smith to lament the fact that the obvious choice, Will Smith, is now out of the question.
"Dammit, it would have been Will Smith before The Slap. It would have been him before The Slap, but I can't go with him now. I can't go with him!"
Such a shame. Luckily, they agreed that Will Smith would someday make a comeback and Smith was willing to settle for Michael B. Jordan or Omari Hardwick in the meantime.
Of course, the real question is where does Stephen A. Smith go next? He's been on Jake Paul's podcast, Hannity, Get Up, First Take and now Comedy Central this month. Plus ESPN gave him an alternative broadcast where he can just sit and watch basketball and talk about it. If you need someone to MC an event this winter, book him now.