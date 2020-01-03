Stephen A. Smith is Still Trolling the Dallas Cowboys By Ryan Phillips | Jan 03 2020 Stephen A. Smith | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has had a lot of fun at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys and their fans this season. In fact, I'm fairly sure no one has enjoyed the Cowboys' 8-8 season more. He continued that enjoyment by trolling Dallas yet again on Friday.

Check it out:

All my Cowboys players, where is the best place to sit for the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/gbQ3LgH5fH — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 3, 2020

Ouch.

As I said, this isn't the first time he's done this. On December 22, Stephen A. posted the following video to Twitter to troll the Cowboys.

Aaaahhhhhhh!!!!!! Right on time. 3-Days before Christmas. Right when @dallascowboys FANS are about to open their gifts. Haaaaaa!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pWj1Fv5O31 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys are apparently finally going to get rid of Jason Garrett, so SAS may need to get used to them being good again. That is, if Jerry Jones and company can make the right hire.