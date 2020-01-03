Stephen A. Smith is Still Trolling the Dallas Cowboys
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 03 2020
Stephen A. Smith has had a lot of fun at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys and their fans this season. In fact, I'm fairly sure no one has enjoyed the Cowboys' 8-8 season more. He continued that enjoyment by trolling Dallas yet again on Friday.
Check it out:
Ouch.
As I said, this isn't the first time he's done this. On December 22, Stephen A. posted the following video to Twitter to troll the Cowboys.
The Cowboys are apparently finally going to get rid of Jason Garrett, so SAS may need to get used to them being good again. That is, if Jerry Jones and company can make the right hire.