Stephen A. Smith Does Not Like the Smell of Strip Clubs
Stephen A. Smith has had a lot to say about Ja Morant's off-court activities recently. On Monday's episode of his Know Mercy podcast, Stephen A. discussed the recent pictures that have been released of Morant partying at a strip club. Turns out, the ESPN star is not a fan of strip clubs, mostly because he never liked the smell.
While claiming he'd be angry if he dropped $50,000 at a strip club only to later see video surface afterwards, Stephen A. said he's not a strip club guy. He was quick to point out that he'd been to those establishments before as a young man, but he wasn't a fan. Particularly of how they smelled.
That's just a hilarious piece of video.
He does have a point, though. Morant seems like he was a pretty great customer. A strip club probably should have done whatever it could to ensure an NBA superstar like him continued to come back. Allowing video of his evening to be released was probably not a great idea.
The full episode of Smith discussing Morant's strip club trip is below: