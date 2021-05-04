Stephen A. Smith Shot Someone on 'General Hospital' Yesterday
By Stephen Douglas
May 4, 2021, 10:58 AM EDT
Stephen A. Smith has a recurring spot on General Hospital, as all good sports media members should. On yesterday's episode he shot and killed(?!?) Pine, a henchman of Cyrus. In doing so, Smith's character "Brick," saved the lives of Jason Morgan and Dr. Britt Westbourne. Not bad for a surveillance / tech expert for a crime family.
Yeah, that's the good content. Your favorite hot take artist could never.
Stephen A. has been showing up on General Hospital for five years now and yet every single time it is somehow a surprise. Thank goodness we have this exhaustive General Hospital wiki to keep us appraised of all of Brick's comings and goings.