Stephen A. Smith Would Give Andrew Wiggins Away For a Box of Cookies
The Golden State Warriors got smoked, 133-103, by the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night and suffered through a scoring drought of nine minutes and 40 seconds. On Wednesday, the hot takes on Golden State's struggles are coming fast and furious. Stephen A. Smith was in rare form again on ESPN's First Take, leveling his sights on Andrew Wiggins.
Smith reiterated that he would trade Wiggins away for "a box of cookies" because the former No. 1 overall pick doesn't make an impact often enough. Wiggins is talented, but he's never fully maximized it or reached anything close to his potential.
Here's what Stephen A. had to say:
Wiggins is a good perimeter defender, but offensively he's inconsistent. On the season he's averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. He's shooting a career-high 37.7 percent from 3-point range, but at 26 he still can't find consistency.
This kind of reminds me of a much calmer, "lite" version of a rant Smith did about a different former No. 1 overall pick. I, of course, am talking about his famous Kwame Brown rant from years ago:
All these years later, that segment still slaps.