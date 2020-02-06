Stephen A. Smith Recruiting Patrick Mahomes for Celebrity All-Star Game
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 06 2020
The celebrity All-Star game has become one of the most entertaining elements of basketball's big weekend. Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart have both played in the event before and Chicago-natives Chance The Rapper and Common will serve as captains when the event tips off on Friday Feb. 14.
Stephen A. Smith, who is the celebrity coach for this year's game, is also trying to recruit some more talent: Chiefs QB and recent Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Not sure how the Chiefs feel about their franchise players competing in a game like this, but I'm all for it.
Mahomes, who won the 2018 NFL MVP and is quickly establishing himself as the new face of the NFL, was also a standout basketball (and baseball) player in high school, averaging 19.9 points per game (according to MaxPreps) for Whitehouse High School in Texas. No wonder Stephen A. wants him.
Of course, there is the complication of potential injury playing in an All-Star event like this, but I don't want to be the wet blanket. Mahomes should play, win MVP and retire from basketball on top. Perhaps in 15 years from now, he'll do the same in football.