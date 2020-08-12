Stephen A. Smith Thinks He Could Beat Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a Presidential Race
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 12 2020
Stephen A. Smith thinks he could run for president and win. Yes, that's a thing he actually said right on these here internets on Wednesday.
One of Smith's followers innocently tweeted out "stephen a for president" and a goat emoji and that started the whole thing.
Here's the tweet:
And here's Smith's response:
So Stephen A. likes his chances in a national election against Donald Trump and Joe Biden, especially in a debate. Well I'll give him the debate part of it. Smith is one of the great television debaters of all-time. Picturing him on stage yelling at two septuagenarians is genuinely hilarious.
He could just repurpose his rants about James Dolan and the New York Knicks and aim them at political issues and politicians. It actually works: "All due respect, but you think the most pressing issue facing America today is health care? HEALTH CARE?!? That's preposterous! We have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray and flat out deceived by the politicians in this country for far too long!"
Frankly, I think he'd do well, and I'm not just saying that because I desperately want to see it. Alright, yes I am.
Let's do it. I mean Stephen A. would be a far better candidate than Kanye West and that's apparently still a thing that's happening.