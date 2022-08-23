Stephen A. Smith Tells Paul Finebaum He'd Consider Running For President
Stephen A. Smith is a highly influential sports media member with a huge platform at ESPN. The network has him on camera as much as possible, as he's wildly talented and consistently creates headlines. But could that kind of popularity and importance carry over outside of the sports media landscape? Well, Stephen A. just told ESPN colleague Paul Finebaum he would "strongly consider" running to be the President of the United States of America.
Here's video from the segment today:
Oh man, his rallies and the debates would be absolutely epic. Good lord would that be fun.
This solemn announcement from Stephen A. came the same day he went on a protracted rant about how horrible the New York Jets are during First Take.
That's the old bread and butter right there.
Do we think he could be president while also continuing to do a daily spot on First Take? I might be able to get behind that.