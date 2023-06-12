Stephen A. Smith Temporarily Muted Thanks to Technical Difficulties
By Kyle Koster
Stephen A. Smith was on First Take this morning firing off takes with supersonic speed and passion because that's just what he does. He's on a one-man mission to have every thought he ever has to be heard on television or a podcast and he's coming extremely close to reaching the point of maximum saturation. There is nothing that can stop him.
Well, except for one thing. A technical issue that turns his volume all the way down to zero. Which happened just as he was about to make a particularly salient point on Saquon Barkley's contract negotiations. Whatever it was appeared to affect Dan Orlovsky as well and forced Molly Qerim to throw it to commercial.
Order was quickly restored and Smith got back to the business of takery. Because if you need one person's microphone to work, it's his.