Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
Malika Andrews called in to First Take following the Boston Celtics press conference about the Ime Udoka situation on Friday morning. Andrews immediately seemed to take umbridge with Stephen A.'s repeated complaints about who was to blame for the story blowing up.
Things later got a little tense as Smith interrupted Andrews to tell her it was his turn to speak. "I listened to you. You're the one telling me to stop on my show. It ain't happening"
This is certainly a change from the staged adversarial debate dynamics on most episodes of First Take. Generally, those called in to debate Stephen A. are there for an entertaining confrontation. This one had a hint of seriousness.