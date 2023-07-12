Stephen A. Smith Is Not Too Fond of Larsa Pippen
Stephen A. weighed in on Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan and Michael Jordan's reaction to it.
On Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith took time out of his busy schedule to weigh in on the biggest story in sports right now. Of course I'm talking about Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan and Michael Jordan's reaction to it. And I'll tell ya, Stephen A. is not a big fan of Larsa.
He even expressed his displeasure on Twitter:
On Tuesday, we brought you the story that Larsa was "traumatized" by the fact that Michael Jordan doesn't approve of her relationship with his son, Marcus. Larsa, of course, is the ex-wife of former Jordan teammate Scottie Pippen. The two were married from 1997 until 2021. She's 48 years-old and Jordan's son is 32.
Stephen A. commented on Ms. Pippen's reaction to the elder Jordan's disapproval:
ESPN's top personality discussing this at length is absolutely hilarious. Stephen A. didn't just make a passing comment on the relationship, he had a lengthy, well thought-out take on the situation. He actually spent time prepping a segment about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.
Incredible content.