Stephen A. Smith Refutes Reports Lamar Jackson Wants a Fully Guaranteed Contract
Stephen A. Smith spoke directly with Lamar Jackson's camp on Thursday and was told that Jackson never asked for a fully guarunteed contract. Smith also says that the Baltimore Ravens have not budged from the $133 million guarunteed money figure that was originally reported at the start of the 2022 season.
Back in September Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported that the Ravens had offered Jackson $250 million with $133 million guarunteed, but that Jackson wanted much more guarunteed. Something, quote, "similar to Deshaun Watson's."
Meanwhile, Jeff Darlington says Jackson's negotiations are going to be a pivotal moment for NFL contracts going forward.
It's hard to believe how poorly the negitations are going between Jackson and the Ravens. If they're really at the same spot they were six months ago that doesn't seem like a good sign. Obviously, no one is going to give Jackson - or anyone else - Watson money, but Russell Wilson money and Kyler Murray money don't seem so outrageous for a two-time MVP. Someone must be willing to do it.