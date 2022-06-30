Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving Ruined the Nets Franchise
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both want off the Brooklyn Nets and are willing to do whatever it takes to wind up in new destinations. Obviously there have been a ton of reactions to that news on Thursday, but none was stronger than what Stephen A. Smith had to say. He took aim squarely at Irving.
Smith claimed Irving had ruined the Nets as a franchise. He put all the blame on Kyrie for his actions, for not showing up for work, and for not being a professional. His comments are below.
I'm not sure the pairing with Durant would have ever worked in Brooklyn. Irving has always been incredibly unreliable so this might have always been the outcome. I don't think an NBA championship was ever in the cards for this pairing. But it's not hard to see the logic in blaming Irving for all of this.
Whoever is to blame, it's clear the Nets are imploding and Irving certainly didn't help matters.