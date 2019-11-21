Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving Attitude Problems Emerging in Brooklyn By Ryan Phillips | Nov 21 2019 Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has a reputation for being difficult, so perhaps it's not shocking that Stephen A. Smith is now, "Not hearing good things about Kyrie in Brooklyn."

On First Take, Stephen A. dropped that bomb on Thursday:

"I am not hearing good things about Kyrie in Brooklyn."

—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/puUPKQmeqC — First Take (@FirstTake) November 21, 2019

Smith claimed he doesn't think what he's hearing is fair or necessarily true but that people are putting things out there. The implication is clear that Irving is being difficult or not a great teammate.

The Nets are off to a 6-8 start but Irving has put up stellar numbers. He's averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. His PER is currently a career-best 26.39.

Numbers aside, there already been reports Irving's mood swings have been an issue and he may not have fully bought into things in Brooklyn.

Irving is due to make $136 million over four years thanks to the contract he signed over the summer. The Nets have to be praying this works out.