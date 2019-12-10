Stephen A. Smith: Knicks Want to Hire Jason Kidd to Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo By Stephen Douglas | Dec 10 2019 Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' grand plan to land Giannis Antetokounmpo may involve Jason Kidd. On First Take today, Stephen A. Smith reported that the rumor was "circulating" in the NBA.

.@stephenasmith has been hearing something verrrry interesting about the Knicks that's been circling the NBA ? pic.twitter.com/P6u2u0HdTK — First Take (@FirstTake) December 10, 2019

Kidd is currently an assistant with the Lakers. He previously coached Giannis in Milwaukee from 2014 until he was fired in the second half of the 2017-2018 season. The Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs twice under Kidd. Last season, in Mike Budenholzer's first year as coach, they won 60 games and went to the Eastern Conference Finals. This year they're again on pace for 60-plus wins. Meanwhile, the Knicks will likely have an inverse record to the Bucks this year.

It's unlikely Kidd would turn down the head coaching opportunity, but would he really expect Giannis to do what Kevin Durant and LeBron James and every other free agent worth anything wouldn't do? Giannis won't be a free agent until 2021. If the Knicks hired Kidd now, they'd probably abandon their plan and fire him midway through next season. The Knicks haven't made the playoffs since Jason Kidd played for them. If Kidd is really the key to landing Giannis, then Kidd should probably hold out for a better job.