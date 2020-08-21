Stephen A. Smith Was Not Pleased the Knicks Fell to No. 8 in the NBA Draft Lottery
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 21 2020
The New York Knicks had the sixth-best odds to win the 2020 NBA Draft lottery, but on Thursday night the ping pong balls were not kind to them again. The Knicks fell to the eighth pick in the first round, as the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets jumped them. Stephen A. Smith was not happy.
As ESPN's resident Knicks fan, we've seen Smith go off on the franchise before. Given that New York hasn't actually moved up in the lottery since 1985 and missed out on Zion Williamson and Ja Morant in 2019, Smith was bound to be upset. He didn't disappoint.
Here's Smith discussing the Knicks' latest big miss, with Max Kellerman getting in some shots as well:
That was a bit more mild from Stephen A. even if he was pretty upset. It's almost like he just expects them to fail in every possible way.