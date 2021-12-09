Stephen A. Smith Screamed at the New York Knicks on 'First Take'
By Stephen Douglas
The New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night (third loss in four games) and this really upset Stephen A. Smith. This morning he went on First Take and screamed at the camera telling the Knicks to get it together. Maybe this is exactly what the Knicks need.
He's not disappointed. He's just mad. And that's what makes him so disappointed.
Did the Knicks deserve this stern talking-to? Perhaps. If the playoffs started today, a quarter of the way into the season for some reason, the Knicks would miss the playoffs. Considering they had such a thrilling renaissance last season, that would be quite a letdown. No wonder true New Yorkers like Stephen A. are so upset.