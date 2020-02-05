VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Says Knicks Should Hire Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 05 2020
The New York Knicks finally parted ways with team President Steve Mills on Tuesday, and it would frankly be shocking if Stephen A. Smith did NOT weigh in on who he thinks should fill their vacant executive role and presumably soon-vacant head coaching position today on First Take:
Smith noted that Knicks owner James Dolan recently hired music mogul Steve Stoute as a brand consultant, and that Stoute was a driver in Mills' exit. Then Smith said that TNT broadcaster Kenny Smith is interested in being the new Knicks president, and that Dolan should talk to him.
As he was destined to do, Smith reached a crescendo: "I want to go on national television and promote Kenny Smith for President of basketball operations and Mark Jackson as the next head coach."
He advocated for a voice for the franchise to get New Yorkers to not think of Dolan. Kenny Smith and Mark Jackson are both from Queens.
In the event that this did happen, it would create interesting media vacancies in TNT's studio and ESPN's top announcing team!