Stephen A. Smith Loses it Over Kevin Durant Considering Playing in the Olympics
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 02 2020
Kevin Durant is sitting out this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. Despite that, his business partner Rich Kleiman said Durant isn't ruling out representing the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That report sent Stephen A. Smith off the deep end.
Here's Stephen A.'s reaction to the news:
Smith absolutely lost his mind over the fact that Durant would even consider playing in the Olympics. I guess some of his concern has merit, given that the Brooklyn Nets are paying KD a ton of money and he still has yet to play for them. As we've discussed here before, the Nets sunk an incredible amount of money into Durant and Kyrie Irving and essentially got nothing for it during the 2019-20 season.
That said, if Durant is healthy, it might be good for him to get into some game action before he debuts for Brooklyn next fall. The Olympics could be a good venue for that.
Whether that's a good idea or not, we now know Stephen A.'s opinion.