Stephen A. Smith: Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson Didn't Wrestle Because of Coronavirus
By Stephen Douglas | May 14 2020
Stephen A. Smith has a pretty wild theory about the events of UFC 249. Smith thinks that the headlining bout between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson didn't feature much wrestling because the fighters were worried about coronavirus.
Keep in mind that these two guys, who traveled to Florida in the middle of a pandemic to punch each other in the face, had won a combined 30 fights in their careers by knockout. And also the fact that they both tested negative for COVID-19 and traveled to Florida in the middle of a pandemic to punch each other in the face while ignoring every single thing you're supposed to do right now. Like wear masks and not get too close to other people. Of all the times to have a concern about catching coronavirus, the main event of a UFC fight is not it.