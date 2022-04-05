Stephen A. Smith Got Sack'd on 'First Take' and Kevin Durant Is Here For It
Stephen A. Smith was on First Take yesterday when he shared a report he had seen that Kyrie Irving had told James Harden he was washed up. What Smith appears to be referencing is a Ballsack Sports graphic from February. The fake news account did a victory lap on Monday, having sack'd another big time talking head. On Tuesday morning, Kevin Durant chimed in, seeming to enjoy Smith getting got.
Here's the original from February 11th.
There is sort of a Streisand Effect (The StreiSack Effect, perhaps?) going on here with Ballsack Sports' fake quotes. Some people get fooled. Some people laugh at the people who get fooled. Either way, they're shared over and over and after a certain period of time they just become a story that you vaguely recall. Then you find yourself on First Take talking about James Harden and remember that time Kyrie Irving said he was washed up. Where'd you hear it? Oh, somewhere on the Internet...