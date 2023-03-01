Stephen A. Smith Pretended to Fall Asleep During Aaron Rodgers Segment on 'First Take'
The critics have spoken and the latest Aaron Rodgers offseason drama is a huge flop. Ian Rapoport said he was sick of it on Tuesday. Then Wednesday on First Take Stephen A. Smith pretended to fall asleep as producers readied the "Rodger Ball" chyron.
"I took a nap. I'm just so... I'm so sick... You know, he's absolutely right. You know, you tune it out when you cover sports when you have to talk about him. You can't tune out one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, but my god I wish we could. I'm so sick and tired of talking about everything about Aaron Rodgers but winning."
It's true. Even those who get paid to talk (and write! Hi, mom!) about sports are sick of this repetitive storyline that Rodgers and the Packers recycle every year. How much longer must we do this? There's nothing new to be said. Everyone is just going through the motions, waiting for him to finally do something besides exactly what he's been doing for the last few years.
Or has it only been a few years? What year was the Kentucky Derby trip? It's all just a blur. What happened with Miles Teller? We'll update tomorrow. Or next year? Both? Maybe Stephen A. isn't he only one who needs a nap.