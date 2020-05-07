Stephen A. Smith: ESPN Aired HORSE, We'll Take Anything!
By Stephen Douglas | May 07 2020
Jeff Van Gundy recently went on Golic and Wingo and said that if the NBA season resumed, the games would not be played well. Stephen A. Smith was asked about this on First Take and responded on behalf of most of the world, yelling, "At this juncture, we'll take anything!"
Stephen A. went on to scream, "We aired HORSE on national television! Are you kidding me!?" Now, ESPN might not totally appreciate their most visible talking head slamming one of the few new sports-ish things they've aired since sports were canceled, but there's not really anything they can say.
It appears that Stephen A. Smith, speaking for sports fans everywhere, has again escaped a hot take unscathed.