Stephen A. Smith Rips Officials For Draymond Green Ejection
Draymond Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul during Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies series Sunday afternoon. The decision to deem the foul ejection-worthy was certainly controversial and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was not happy about it.
At halftime of the game, Smith went off on the officials for the decision. He called it "utterly ridiculous." Check it out below:
Jalen Rose agreed with Smith, and was right that you can't make a borderline call like that in the middle of the NBA playoffs.
Here's video of the foul:
That's certainly a Flagrant 1, but it was almost certainly not ejection-worthy.