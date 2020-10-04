Stephen A. Smith Trolls Dallas Cowboys on Twitter After Brutal Loss
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 04 2020
Stephen A. Smith loves watching the Dallas Cowboys lose. On Sunday, Dallas looked terrible in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Smith immediately took to Twitter to record a video trolling the Cowboys while enjoying a cookie and some milk.
Check it out:
That was expert-level trolling. I was once told that there's no better way to look arrogant and self-satisfied than to do something while casually eating a snack. Bravo Stephen A., bravo.
This of course could double as a shot at his old counterpart on ESPN's First Take and noted Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless. The Cowboys are now 1-3 and would be 0-4 if not for an epic meltdown by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Bayless is clearly in panic mode while Smith is loving life.
On Sunday, Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns, yet his team lost by 11 points. How did that happen? Well, the Cowboys surrendered 307 yards rushing, while also giving up three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns. That's an absolute disaster.
Expect to hear more from Stephen A. on Monday's edition of First Take.