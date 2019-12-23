Stephen A. Smith Trolls Cowboys Fans After Loss to Eagles By Ryan Phillips | Dec 22 2019 Stephen A. Smith | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith loves nothing more than trolling Dallas Cowboys fans. After the team's terrible showing in a 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he took to Twitter and did what he does best.

Enjoy:

Aaaahhhhhhh!!!!!! Right on time. 3-Days before Christmas. Right when @dallascowboys FANS are about to open their gifts. Haaaaaa!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pWj1Fv5O31 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 23, 2019

It probably made Stephen A. even happier since Dallas lost to the Eagles and he worked in Philly for over a decade.

The game's result gave the Eagles the upper-hand in the race for the NFC East title. They currently sit at 8-7 while the Cowboys are 7-8. Dallas needs help in Week 17 to win the division. Philly will travel to New York to play the Giants, while the Cowboys will host Washington. They will win the division if they beat the Redskins and the Eagles lose to New York.