Stephen A. Smith: Colin Kaepernick Doesn't Want to Work, Has No Future in the NFL By Kyle Koster | Nov 16 2019 Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick threw footballs at a Georgia high school this afternoon after a last-minute change of plans. The free agent quarterback's camp and the NFL have wildly different explanations of all that went down during the whirlwind period between when the open tryout was announced and when it finally took place at an alternate location.

If Kaepernick truly does not want to play football, he is doing a very good job masking it, unless you believe everything he said to the media afterward was just a bald-faced lie meant to control the narrative.

Stephen A. Smith, for one, is not buying it based on what can only be described as a total takedown of Kaepernick posted to Twitter Saturday evening. You rarely, if ever, see a person wearing a nice sweater so agitated.

He doesn't want to play. pic.twitter.com/ZuSI1IVW9r — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Smith knows that Kaepernick doesn't want to return to the NFL and has a long list of reasons why. The network's highest-paid talent says Kaepernick doesn't want to play and is more interested in being a martyr.

"You don't want to work, you just want to make noise," Smith said. "It's over -- Colin Kaepernick's aspiration in the NFL."

If you naively thought, even for a second, that the temperature on this topic had been turned down even a single degree, you were wrong. This tryout is the red meat to fuel hundreds of hours of sports-talk airtime. Smith's just first out of the gate to set a high bar.