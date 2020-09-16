Stephen A. Smith Says Clippers 'Wet the Bed' Against Nuggets
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 16 2020
While the Los Angeles Clippers were imploding against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of their Game 7 matchup, Stephen A. Smith was wondering where their Pampers were because they were clearly leaking fluids.
After giving an impassioned speech about how the Clippers better not blow a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets Tuesday morning, Smith was despondent in a Twitter video posted from his home Tuesday night as the Clippers fell apart in the second half and quietly exited the playoffs. As if screaming inside at 11:37 p.m. wasn't enough, he said the Clippers "wet the bed" in the fourth quarter of the game and called their performance a "choke job" while literally choking himself.
Fast forward to the 1:20 mark and you'll get this gem of a quote from Smith.
You wet the bed like that in the final 12 minutes of a Game 7? That's a choke job.- Stephen A. Smith
Smith is correct. The Clippers managed only 15 points in the fourth quarter, 33 total in the second half and seemed to give up when the Nuggets pulled away. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for five points in the last two quarters and combined to shoot 10-of-38 from the field in the game. If that's not a choke job by an over-hyped team, I don't know what is.
Did the Clippers actually succumb to the pressures of an over-full bladder? No, but they certainly proved they weren't ready to join the grown-up table.