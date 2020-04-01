Stephen A. Smith Is Beefing With His Burner Account
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 01 2020
Stephen A. Smith apparently followed his "burner account" on Twitter Wednesday, but quickly downplayed the connection. It was a great moment in Twitter history.
In case you're not aware, "Stephen A. Smith Burner" is a parody account that posts a ton of memes and clips of the real Stephen A. over the years. It currently has nearly 371,000 followers. On Wednesday, the account noticed the real Stephen A. was following it:
That's a championship-level moment for the account. Just a huge deal. But the victory didn't last long. Stephen A. actually chimed in quickly:
Well, it was fun while it lasted.
Smith went as far as to post his rejection to his Facebook page:
The burner account took it in stride though:
This is the kind of coronavirus quarantine content we need.