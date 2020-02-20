Stephen A. Smith Was Ready to Fight on 'First Take' Today
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 20 2020
First Take is on the road this week in Las Vegas to promote Wilder vs. Fury II. On Thursday morning Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman met inside the squared circle (minus a few sides of the square) to trade hot takes at the MGM Grand.
Stephen A. and Max entering the ring in boxing robes is the kind of pageantry that First Take fans have grown accustomed to over the years. Molly Qerim Rose played referee, but had to take off her First Take-branded boxing gloves to hold a microphone.
Finally. It's great to see Stephen A. back in the ring. Last we saw him boxing he was still recovering from a rotator cuff injury. He was a bit rusty.