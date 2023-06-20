Stephen A. Smith Says Bill Simmons Was 'Excessive' In Criticism of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Stephen A. Smith has gone at Bill Simmons' criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On Monday's episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the titular host thought Simmons went too far when describing the couple as "f**king grifters" over the end of their deal with Spotify.
Here's what Stephen A. had to say:
“I respect the hell outta Bill Simmons. Ain’t no shade here. But Bill Simmons was going off. I mean, nobody seemed happier ... Bill Simmons seemed very happy they were gone."
He then played a clip of Simmons ripping the pair. Then claimed he had to look up the meaning of the word "grifter" and found out it meant con artist.
He continued:
"In all seriousness, he’s qualified to say that. I am not, cause I know nothing of them. I know nothing about their deal...
“And then I realized that although I wouldn’t call them any names and I certainly wouldn’t be derogatory or incendiary towards them on a personal level, I thought Bill Simmons was a bit excessive with that. I didn’t think that was necessary. But then again, he works at Spotify, not me. So he knows more than I would ever know about that particular situation, which means it came from a personal place."
He then went on to agree with Simmons that people only care about the couple when they're complaining about the royal family.
So basically, Smith had some light criticism of Simmons for maybe going a bit overboard.