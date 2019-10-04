Stephen A. Smith Argues For the Vikings to Cut Kirk Cousins Loose By William Pitts | Oct 04 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hardly anyone can argue that Kirk Cousins' tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has lived up to expectations, especially considering that he signed a fully-guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract before the 2018 season. Not only has Cousins underperformed in key spots, he has faced criticism from his own receivers - specifically, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the latter of whom is surrounded by rumors of a trade demand.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith certainly won't argue the deal was worth it. In fact, on today's episode of First Take, he went one better and suggested that the Vikings should just cut their losses with Cousins.

"I have never seen a situation where a quarterback is called out, not by one, but essentially by two receivers, in one week," said Smith.

Whether Stephen A. means that the Vikings should cut ties with Cousins this week or after the season, it makes little difference. The team would still have to eat nearly $30 million worth of guaranteed money owed to Cousins while searching for a franchise quarterback, a commodity that is becoming rarer and rarer to find.

At the moment, the Vikings' backup is Sean Mannion, who hasn't started an NFL game since 2017 - a garbage-time Week 17 gig as the team were resting their starters for the playoffs, something that may not be in reach for Minnesota if Cousins doesn't get his act together soon.