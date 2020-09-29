Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman Teamed up to Shout Down Marcus Spears On Tuesday
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 29 2020
Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on the same side of a debate? Oh yeah, that's a thing that actually happened on Tuesday's First Take. How did that happen? It took Marcus Spears making one of the worst sports analogies I've ever heard but hey, it's progress.
The debate came when Spears compared Patrick Mahomes' weapons on the Kansas City Chiefs to LeBron James having Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen A. and Kellerman went ballistic.
The segment is below:
That's just a horrible take from Spears. Guys like Tyreke Hill, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are all better at their respective positions than Thompson and Dellavedova ever were. Kellerman is correct that the proper comparison would have been Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.
The Chiefs are loaded with weapons. Heck, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman are both excellent receivers and they're far down the list of impact players on that offense. The fact that Mahomes has weapons doesn't make his dominance any less impressive. He utilizes those guys better than anyone in the NFL.
When you see Smith and Kellerman team up to shout someone down for a take, you know it had to be spectacularly bad. Spears needs to go back to the drawing board on this one.