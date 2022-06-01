Stephen A. Smith and Mad Dog Shouted During Yet Another 'First Take' Segment
By Stephen Douglas
This week falls in the middle of baseball season and French Open semifinals, the start of the NHL's conference finals, and the eve of the NBA Finals. So obviously today on First Take Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo debated the "most storied franchises" in sports. Shouting, jumping and angry pointing took place.
The yelling and stomping is funny, but as usual, it's the person who isn't talking that really adds to the comedy of the situation. Stephen A. and Mad Dog made each other break character a couple times, but they still remained committed to the bit. However, you send Molly Qerim in there to break it up and all she can do is awkwardly while the dudes keep ranting.