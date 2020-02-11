VIDEO: Klay Thompson Loses Rock Paper Scissors to Steph Curry, Has to Give Andre Iguodala Speech
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 11 2020
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two injured Warriors, played a game of rock-paper-scissors on the Golden State bench Monday night. The stakes were that the loser had to be the one to go and give the speech to honor Andre Iguodala, who was in the building with the Miami Heat:
Curry won two in a row, so the speech became Thompson's responsibility:
You'd think this would be an honor that both Curry and Thompson would have WANTED to be chosen for, but I digress.