Ja Morant in Meme War With Steph Curry Over Andre Iguodala [UPDATE]
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 04 2020
Andre Iguodala doesn't want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, even though they are plausible playoff contenders and have a really exciting young core anchored around second overall pick Ja Morant. Even though you can kind of empathize with Iguodala wanting to decide where he works at this point in his career, it's also a bad look.
Anyways, on Monday night Dillon Brooks expressed a desire to compete against Iguodala, Ja Morant sent an emoji about it, and then Steph Curry made a meme with a shush emoji on Instagram. Rachel Nichols documented it, and then Morant responded to her with a photo of Kevin Durant and more emojis:
Hopefully the Grizzlies and Iguodala will actually get to play against each other this season so this beef exists in service of an honest-to-God basketball contest and not just social media noise.
UPDATE: Some Twitter users found an old tweet of Morant praising Curry, and demanded he delete said tweet in light of his current beef with the Golden State star. He fired back with a series of tweets explaining he's always loved Curry but he is not, by any means, scared of him.