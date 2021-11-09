Atlanta Hawks Announcer Hates on Stephen Curry's 50th Point, Celebration
Stephen Curry entered Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks mired in an unusual scoring slump, but got immediately to work pouring in bucket after bucket. With his Warriors up 20 late in the fourth quarter, the guard was seeking his 50th point of the contest and found it with a runner in the lane. The home crowd was appropriately enthused by the moment. Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun was less thrilled by the experience and made his feelings well-known.
“I mean, okay, he’s got 50. Is it really that big a deal?” Rathbun pondered. “I mean you won championships, you’ve been an MVP, you’re going to the Hall of Fame, what’s the big deal about getting 48 or 50? I don’t get that.”
Local audiences gravitate toward homerish commentary so there's an argument to be made that this is doing the job well. But one of the most prolific shooters in the league's history going off for a half-century is always exciting. Even if it's the umpteenth time Curry has done it, the appreciation of special talent is always there for the taking. If it's not worth celebrating, then is it worth getting upset over?