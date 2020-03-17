Stefon Diggs Traded to Buffalo Bills for Big Draft Haul
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 16 2020
Stefon Diggs has been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills; Adam Schefter reports the terms of the trade:
Diggs had been unhappy in Minnesota, visibly agitated at times with Kirk Cousins on the Vikings' sidelines. This is a big draft haul for the Vikings to get in return, and it's plausible that they could replace Diggs in the first round of the Draft, which is very wide receiver heavy.
A plus for Buffalo in this deal is that Diggs is signed for four seasons, so it's not as though they are parting with picks and then have to give him a blockbuster extension.