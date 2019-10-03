Stefon Diggs on Possible Trade Request: "There's Truth to All Rumors" By Stephen Douglas | Oct 03 2019 Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs returned to Minnesota Vikings practice on Thursday. The star wide receiver's missed practice on Wednesday was listed as "NOT INJURY RELATED." So were reports of trade-demands premature? Is everything cool in Minnesota again? Not really. Diggs spoke to the media Thursday and said that he was saying a lot to say nothing.

Here’s the first part of Stefon Diggs’ session with the media pic.twitter.com/LEnefcegad — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 3, 2019

When specifically asked about a trade request, Diggs said that there is "truth to all rumors." So if you're a team in need of a wide receiver, give the Vikings a call.

Minnesota started the season 2-2. They lost to the Bears in Week 4 while Diggs had season-highs of seven catches and 108 yards. Since the loss, Diggs' fellow Vikings receiver Adam Theilen has had it out in public with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Last season Diggs scored nine touchdowns and averaged 6.8 catches and 68 yards a game. Through four games this season he's lost two fumbles and only scored one touchdown.