Steelers Website Suggests Chase Claypool's 'Diva Quotient' Is Increasing
By Kyle Koster | Mar 8, 2021, 2:49 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had no shortage of impactful wide receivers and no shortage of high-impact wide receivers who have been more challenging than normal from the ego standpoint. None of that is breaking news. What is, perhaps fresh information and from an unlikely source is this passage from the team website breaking down the state of the position group.
“Claypool didn’t need very long to establish himself as a difference-maker, as a receiver capable of making plays down the field, and he was the offense’s primary deep threat throughout the season. If there was a negative, it was that it seemed as though Claypool’s diva quotient increased consistently over the course of his rookie season. Whether that turns into a problem or comes to be viewed in the future as growing pains will develop over time.”
The piece, written by Bob Labriola, caught the attention of Pro Football Talk, who like everyone else, is a bit confused about what's going on. Claypool has been, in contrast to Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, extremely chill and unproblematic. At least to those without inside information on behind-closed-doors activities.
So, what gives? Is this an interesting turn of phrase with unintended consequences or a peek behind the curtain into some further Pittsburgh dysfunction?