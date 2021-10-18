TJ Watt is a Menace
TJ Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Last season he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Last night he made one of the biggest plays of the game by stripping Geno Smith deep in Seahawks territory during overtime, setting up the game-winning field goal in the process. The question is, should he have still been in the game to catch Smith?
During the third quarter Watt tried to punch the ball out of Alex Collins' arms in the red zone. And not like when a defender just gets a hand in there and hits the ball. Watt was throwing punches. First a left to the body and then two vicious overhand rights.
Look at how far back he cocks his arm before throwing these two punches in the vicinity of Collins' head while he's being held up by multiple teammates.
Watt called for unnecessary roughness on the play and the Steelers were penalized three (3) yards because of the field position. The NFL can't have guys out there throwing haymakers with impunity because they were trying to cause a fumble. This would be open-season on ballcarriers.