Steelers Players Send Message to Browns With Shirt Choices By William Pitts | Dec 01 2019 @chasepwilliams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have awaited their rematch with the Cleveland Browns since their now-infamous Thursday Night encounter in Week 11, when Browns linebacker Myles Garrett attacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, which led to a brawl on the field and a wave of fines and suspensions. One of those caught in the wave was Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who is serving two-game suspension for his role in the incident, in which he retaliated by shoving and kicking Garrett.

Before this week's Steelers-Browns rematch at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, several Steelers, including new starting quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges and linebacker Anthony Chickillo, were photographed wearing "Free Pouncey" T-shirts in the stadium tunnel.

This comes days after Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing a shirt that said "Pittsburgh Started It", so it's not hard to see this as a sartorial response.

This shirt also made a pretty big statement.

This may be the most interesting shirt today worn by Cam Sutton #steelers #browns pic.twitter.com/bSMBmRvIQh — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 1, 2019

Tensions are already high for this game, and don't be surprised if it turns out to be just as ugly, if not even more so, than the Week 11 debacle.