Adam Schefter: Mike Tomlin to Washington Not Gonna Happen By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019 Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pump the brakes on the rumor train for now - Mike Tomlin is probably not jumping ship mid-season. A league source told ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter that rumors of a possible blockbuster trade that would bring Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to the Washington Redskins had no validity.

"I don't see Mike going to Washington," said the unnamed source. "That is so far-fetched. It's so far out there."

The Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden after a loss last week sent them tumbling to 0-5, and that position is now filled on an interim basis by former offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Tomlin still has two years remaining on his current Steelers contract, so Redskins owner Daniel Snyder would have to woo him with an even better deal than Pittsburgh is giving him now, not to mention what he'd have to offer Pittsburgh to let Tomlin out of the contract.

However, such a trade would not be quite without precedent. Before the 2002 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Malcolm Glazer made a similar deal that brought Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden - Jay's older brother - to Tampa in exchange for four draft picks and $8 million in cash.

Coincidentally, the man who replaced Gruden in Oakland was none other than offensive coordinator...Bill Callahan.

To quote the great orator Joe Esposito, "History repeats itself, try and you'll succeed."