Steelers Lineman Zach Banner Recreated the Entire 'What a Feeling' Music Video From 'Flashdance'
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 25 2020
Zach Banner is a monster of a man at 6'8", 360lbs, but don't judge the Pittsburgh Steelers' lineman by those numbers. Banner is light on his feet as you can clearly see in his shot-for-shot remake of the 1983 music video for "What a Feeling," from the motion picture Flashdance. No, seriously.
Just incredible work. You might want to say this only happened because of quarantine, but if you're going to spend this much time recreating an entire music video, you have to be a little passionate about it. In fact, I'm willing to bet that he would have made this under normal circumstances and we were either spared or robbed of Banner dancing at a real strip club if everything had been open for business this summer.
Someone get Banner on Dancing With the Stars so that Banner can continue the Steelers' incredible history of dance that was started by Hines Ward.