Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
Anthony Walker Jr. of the Cleveland Browns suffered a knee injury during the Cleveland Browns - Pittsburgh Steelers game on Thursday Night Football. Walker was blocked downfield downfield by Steelers' lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and went down awkwardly. Then Okorafor dove on Walker's back.
This looks incredibly dirty. Just a big guy (Okorafor is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds) diving on top of a defenseless smaller player (Walker is 6-foot-1, 235). Walker wasn't even moving.
Walker was eventually taken off the field on a cart. His injury appeared to be an accident, but pain inflicted in the aftermath was very intentional and should warrant a conversation with both Mike Tomlin and the NFL.